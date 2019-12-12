SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Uber is adding another layer of safety to its rides in Sacramento, and this one is designed to make sure riders are getting into the right car. It's called PIN Code Verification, and it is available now in Sacramento and six other cities across the country.

Here's how it works. First, riders can choose if they want the feature or not. To choose the feature, go to settings, then click "Verify Your Ride." Turn the feature on, and riders can decide if they want it for every ride or only at night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Once the feature is on, the driver cannot start the ride until they enter in the correct PIN code.

So where does the PIN code come from? After a driver is selected, riders will receive a four-digit PIN code. When the driver arrives, riders will verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting in the car.

The driver must enter the correct PIN before the trip can start.

This new feature comes after Uber’s first ever safety report shared startling statistics that nearly 3,000 sexual assaults happened in 2018.

“We are constantly working and innovating to provide riders and drivers with the tools they need to help ensure a safe and reliable experience,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products. “This new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

