SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, researchers at UC Davis Medical Center began testing patients for coronavirus with rapid testing.

The The UC Davis Clinical Laboratory launched its coronavirus research program to provide solutions for COVID-19. Some of the things they're working on are prevention, treatment, and rapid testing.

Researchers started with samples from the first community-spread coronavirus patient who was treated at UC Davis. This helped set the framework for their in house testing lab. And they're able to test quickly, performing more than 1,400 tests per day.

UC Davis researchers are collaborating with a variety of clinical pathologists, infectious disease physicians, and scientists to make it all possible. The downside, tests are available for UC Davis patients or by referrals only, so it's not available to everyone yet.

Researchers hope through their lab they're able to find clues as to how the virus has spread and develop a treatment for a cure.

RELATED CONTENT:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

This is the #FrontDoorPaperChallenge | Coronvirus Helpers