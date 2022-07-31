8 box trucks damaged during fire at Sacramento U-Haul location

The fire broke out in the U-Haul parking lot on Broadway around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, fire officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that broke out Sunday at a Sacramento U-Haul facility damaging eight box trucks is now under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m. near Broadway and Franklin Boulevard.

Seven box trucks were heavily damaged and one had minor damage, the Sacramento Fire Department said. No one was reported injured during the firefight.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department says that there has been an increase in fuel thefts in the area.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene Sunday morning but the fire is being investigated by arson investigators with the Sacramento Fire Department.

