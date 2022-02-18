Ukraine-Russia crisis: How Ukrainian communities in Sacramento are responding

"We pray about this situation because we want peace for our country," Valentyn Vavrynyuk told ABC10.

Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine are heightening Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe and U.S. President Joe Biden saying he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade.

NATO countries fear that the volatile east could be a flashpoint in their tensest standoff with Russia since the Cold War, providing the Kremlin with a pretext to invade Ukraine.

The United States upped its estimate of Russia’s troop strength for a possible Ukraine invasion to as many as 190,000.

And Russia plans to hold major military exercises on Saturday, including multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles.

ABC10 spoke with Pastor Valentyn Vavrynyuk with the First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Sacramento to see how they are responding to the crisis.

"It is a very, very hard situation right now in Ukraine," Vavrynyuk said. "We have a big Ukrainian community here in Sacramento and a lot of them have relatives in Ukraine."

The members of the First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Sacramento have been praying for their home country.

"We pray about this situation because we want peace for our country," Vavrynyuk said.

Read the full AP story here.