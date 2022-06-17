Unemployment rate improves in Sacramento, Roseville areas in the past year, report finds

According to the EDD, the Sacramento, Roseville, and Arden-Arcade area had a 2.9% unemployment rate in May down from 3.3% in April.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The unemployment rate for the Sacramento, Roseville, and Arden-Arcade areas has improved over the course of the past year and the past month, a new report from the Employment Development Department found.

The EDD released its unemployment report Friday showing that the unemployment rate in the Sacramento, Roseville, and Arden Arcade areas was at 2.9% in May, down from 3.3% in April and 6.5% in May of 2021.

The finding puts the region below both the state and nation's unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.4%.

According to the report, between April and May, employment in the counties of El Dorado, Placer, and Sacramento increased by 4,400 jobs.

Health care and social assistance jobs were responsible for 94% of the growth, the EDD says.

Employment in education, health services, government, leisure, and hospitality all increased by hundreds of jobs, according to the report.

Meanwhile, jobs in the professional and business services, financial activities, trade, transportation, and utility industries were down between April and May, the report found.

Since May of 2021, the leisure and hospitality industry has added 13,100 jobs in the Sacramento, Roseville, and Arden-Arcade areas leading the region's industries in new job growth.

During the same time period, the education and health services industry reported an increase of 7,900 jobs, the trade transportation, and utility industry grew by 7,100 jobs, and employment in government rose by 6,100 jobs, according to the report.

The state as a whole posted another strong jobs report on Friday as the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point since before the pandemic, but the news was overshadowed this week by the surest signs yet of a wobbly economy that could soon usher in a recession.

Employers in California added 42,900 new jobs in May, lowering the unemployment rate to 4.3%. That's the lowest rate since the 4.1% reached in February 2020, just before the nation's most populous state shut down many businesses because of the coronavirus and lost more than 2.7 million jobs.

California has now regained 93% of the jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, according to the Employment Development Department. But the news was tempered by other signs of trouble this week as inflation hit a 40-year high, stock prices tumbled and the Federal Reserve imposed the biggest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.

California’s economy will likely be impacted more than other states by those developments, given the state’s reliance on real estate and the income derived from capital gains — money made from the sale of various assets, including stocks.

"I think from here on things are going to get worse, not better,” said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of economics at Loyola Marymount University.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased the interest rate for banks when they loan money to other banks. That rate impacts other interest rates across the economy, including mortgage rates.

While the median home price in California set another record in May at $898,980, the monthly average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage surpassed 5% for the first time since April 2010. The result was that 9.8% fewer homes were sold in May compared to April, a 15.2% decline from one year ago. It was the lowest sales level since June of 2020, according to the California Association of Realtors.

“We’re beginning to see signs of a more balanced housing market with fewer homes selling above list price and homes remaining on the market a little longer than in previous months,” California Association of Realtors President Otto Catrina said.

Nationally, prices for food, gas, and other goods jumped 8.6% in May, the highest since 1981. California retailers, specifically general merchandise stores, lost 3,700 jobs in May, the most of any industry — a sign consumer demand could be slowing.

“My advice for job seekers or anyone who may still be on the sidelines or looking for work: Now is the time to try to get back in. It’s going to get more difficult,” said Michael Bernick, research director for the California Workforce Association and an attorney with the Duane Morris law firm.

Rachel Michelin, president, and CEO of the California Retailers Association said retailers are still seeing strong sales — it’s just more of those sales are happening online instead of at a store. She said retailers are still struggling to hire workers, suggesting the layoffs in May might be the result of business owners adapting to the labor shortage by doing things like installing more self-checkout stations.

But she said retailers are keeping a close eye on inflation, noting many are still struggling with supply chain issues.

“As of today, I would say we’re not as concerned about retail sales overall,” Michelin said. “But I think definitely when you look at some of the big national retailers lowering their expectations, we are bracing for an economic downturn, which then obviously will lead to even more job loss in the retail sector.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year signed a $5.5 billion tax cut for most businesses. On Friday, he announced $178.2 million in tax credits for 16 companies that, combined, have pledged to add 7,600 new jobs and $2 billion in private investment. The tax credits are known as the California Competes program, created in 2013 with the aim of convincing businesses to stay in California.

“Investing in innovation works, and no places does it better than California,” Newsom said in a news release.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office has questioned the effectiveness of the California Competes program, saying the success of the program is difficult to measure.

