SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As travelers pass through Sacramento International Airport for holiday and New Year’s Eve travel, many are expected to leave behind items. Whether travelers believe their lost items are valuable or not, they will most likely end up at the airport’s lost and found room.

The airport says it has collected more than 5,000 items in the terminal or concourse since Jan. 1, 2019. Of those items, approximately 300 are cell phones and about 400 are eyeglasses. Typical stuff. But the airport’s lost and found also has a strange variety of items that were left behind, too.

The office is decorated with paintings, stuffed animals, a disco ball -- all items lost in the airport. Airport officials even brought out a prosthetic leg! Some items have stayed in lost and found much longer than usual.

An unclaimed prosthetic leg sits in the Sacramento International Airport's Lost and found for more than six months.

Normally, the airport keeps items for 30 days, if they’re estimated to be less than $100. After that time elapses, the items are donated to local charity Loaves and Fishes. If the item is estimated to be more than $100, the airport holds it for 90 days before it's turned over to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Though the lost and found department made use of the paintings and stuffed animals left behind beyond those time limits, it’s still unsure what to do with the prosthetic leg.

“The leg at the moment is undetermined, I think we're still trying to evaluate exactly what we do with it,” said Samantha Mott with the Sacramento International Airport. “As I understand it, I think [prosthetics] have to be specially fitted, so I don't think there's someone out there thinking, ‘You know what, this leg’s going to work for me.’ So, we’re still trying to figure that out.”

It’s important to note that there is more than one lost and found when traveling at Sacramento International Airport. The airport’s department is for travelers who lost something in the terminal or concourse. If something was lost through security, the TSA has its own lost and found.

