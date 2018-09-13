If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Update: 3:17a.m.

Miguel Martinez was found safe after being reported missing Tuesday afternoon near his elementary school, Sacramento police say.

Original Story:

Police are searching for a missing boy last seen near Taylor Street Elementary School in Sacramento on Thursday.

Authorities say 9-year-old Miguel Martinez was last seen in the 4300 block of Taylor Street around noon.

Few details have been released on Miguel’s disappearance. Police have released a photograph but did not say what clothing Miguel might have been wearing at the time he went missing.

If you have any information about Miguel’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Please help us locate 9-year-old Miguel Martinez who was last seen just after 12pm today in the 4300 block of Taylor Street. Please share and Re-Tweet. If you see him, please call 9-1-1. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/cDTWriXYyv — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 13, 2018

