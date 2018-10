If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Update

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department has found the child safe.

Update: child has been found by deputies. Thank you for all the retweets https://t.co/o06WEeH9mv — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 22, 2018

Original story

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department needs the public's help finding a 10-year-old who is missing.

The department tweeted a photo of the missing boy Sunday night.

Their message read: "Plz RT! Missing 10 y/o, Guy, last seen area El Camino/Garfield, wearing dark blue striped polo. If seen call 911."

Plz RT! Missing 10 y/o, Guy, last seen area El Camino/Garfield, wearing dark blu striped polo. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/sGb11vlbG0 — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 22, 2018

