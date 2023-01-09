x
No serious injuries after UPS truck plows into Sacramento County home

The crash happened around noon Saturday, firefighters said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No serious injuries were reported after a UPS truck crashed into a Sacramento County home Saturday, fire officials said

According to the Metro Fire District of Sacramento, the crash happened around 12 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Marsannay Way in Sacramento County. 

The driver of the truck was treated for injuries but released. No one inside the home was reported to be injured.

