All lanes of eastbound Hwy. 50 reopen following deadly crash | Update

Traffic was delayed Thursday morning after an accident, causing car backups for about two miles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update

Just before 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes of Hwy. 50 reopened to commuters.

Original story

Only one lane of eastbound Highway 50 is currently open following a deadly crash earlier Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. shut down lanes along eastbound Hwy. 50 just before the 65th Street exit. According to Caltrans, the off-ramp at 59th Street is also closed as crews and law enforcement investigate the crash.

Traffic is backed up about two miles. Northbound lanes of Highway 99 are also backed up as they approach Hwy. 50.

Another accident along eastbound Hwy 50 has been reported, but information on the second accident are limited.

Commuters traveling east should take Folsom Boulevard to avoid delays.