SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

A U.S. Marshal, not a DEA agent, shot a suspect in Sacramento County.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Marshals were working with DEA agents to serve a search warrant at a home along the 9900 block of Palm Grove in Rancho Cordova.

Upon arrival, Marshals and DEA agents were confronted by a man pointing a gun at them. Feeling threatened, law enforcement shot the man, who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The suspect immediately received medical care and was taken into custody.

The man who was shot was not the subject of the initial search warrant. That man was also arrested and multiple firearms were discovered in the home.

Original story

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is reporting that a Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] agent was involved in a shooting with a suspect.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in Rancho Cordova. The agent was not harmed in the shooting.

The condition of the suspect has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately released. Stay with ABC10 for more information on this breaking story.