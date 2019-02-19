SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) will cancel nearly a billion dollars in funds that had yet to be paid for California’s high-speed rail project.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the transportation department also said they are “actively exploring every legal option” to recoup the $2.5 billion already given to California for the project.

According to the press release, FRA Administrator Ronald Batory told the California High-Speed Rail Authority of the department’s plan in a letter on Tuesday.

In his state of the state address, Gov. Gavin Newsom all but pulled the plug on the full project, that was envisioned to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco, after costs soared to $77 billion. Newsom later clarified that he wanted to focus on finishing the work that was started linking Merced to Bakersfield.

