USL Championship reveals 2020 season format as Sac Republic FC prepare comeback live sports

Sacramento Republic FC joins Group A with Reno, Tacoma, and Portland.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republic FC is preparing a comeback for live sports as the USL Championship reveals just how different season play will be this year.

The season is being modified to a 16-game season that will limit travel for the 35 teams in the league by using regional groups and a single-elimination tournament for the playoffs.

The 2020 season will be played over the course of 13 weeks, ultimately ending on the weekend of October 2 to 4.

You'll be able to catch the Republic FC in Group A with Reno, Tacoma, and Portland, one of the eight regional groups teams have been split into.

Teams are scheduled to play eight home games and eight away games in the regular season, however, that could change based on venue availability impacts from the coronavirus.

With Sacramento Republic FC going into a draw with FC Tulsa back in March, the team has 15 games left for the season.

“Despite the extended hiatus, our team has never stopped working,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. “The players and staff have shown an incredible work ethic and exemplified the indomitable spirit that this club embodies for all of Sacramento. We can’t wait to bring that to the field for everyone to see.”

