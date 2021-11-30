La Familia Community Center team with Republic FC for vaccine clinic serving South Sacramento

A walk-up clinic at Maple Neighborhood Center offered COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, with a special emphasis on children.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — South Sacramento's La Familia Counseling Center is teaming up with Republic FC and other partners for walk-up vaccine clinics at the Maple Neighborhood Center.

As the cartoon stickers and soccer ball giveaways at the clinic might reveal, the focus is on getting more children vaccinated now that they are eligible, especially in communities where vaccine hesitancy remains a hurdle.

"La Familia has been serving Sacramento County for over 45 years. I think we've been a trusted part of the community," said Youth & Health program manager Mao Vang.

South Sacramento is an area known for its large immigrant population, which includes many people who don't speak English as a first language and, according to health officials, who still have questions about the vaccine.

"We try to educate the public whenever we can, and we try to dispel rumors that are out there," said Dr. Jeffrey Nehira, a pharmacist with California Northstate University College of Pharmacy, which is assisting at the clinic.

"Language is also a barrier, and so we also provide translational services here for those that need it, and we do a lot of outreach in our community," Nehira said.

With the omicron variant and school vaccination deadlines looming, hundreds turned out to the clinic Tuesday.

"I’m concerned about my kids getting sick, so I just want to be safe for the kids, and for myself also," said Vang Chang, who stopped at the clinic to get his seven- and eight-year-old daughters vaccinated. He even got a booster shot for himself.

