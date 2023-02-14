Breaking the bank or hearts on Valentine's Day? Here's how inflation impacts the holiday

“The economy has changed, but you will see on every corner right now, is a lot of people trying to make extra money.”

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend an average of $200 on Valentine's Day.

However, Valentine’s Day is more than a holiday for some people. For Alfredo Ochoa, who sells flowers on 21st Street and Franklin, the holiday is a reminder of how far he’s come.

Moving from Los Angeles to Sacramento in 1992 to be a street vendor, he borrowed the money for his first Valentine’s Day sale, and by the end of the day, he had enough for a down payment on his first car. But that was 30 years ago.

“The economy has changed, but you will see on every corner right now, is a lot of people trying to make extra money,” said Ochoa.

What’s brought him back this Valentine’s Day is a showcase of his daughter’s handmade work and an opportunity to instill some of the same lessons.

“I have to teach her how she can make money,” said Ochoa.

It's an idea Broadway Donuts has embraced. Kan Long has been selling seasonal gifts for the last year to help balance out their bottom line and inflation for their normal business.

“Support with groceries and some bills, plus make everyone else happy as well,” said Long.

Inflation has been hitting the flower market as well.

Lynda Tanaka, the owner of Royal Louis Florist, is calling this year unprecedented for sales. They had to stop taking orders.

“Sunday, we had 30 orders, and by last night, midnight, we had 100 orders,” said Tanaka.

They are still paying for the pandemic when farmers had nowhere to sell their roses and were forced to plow their fields with flowers unpicked.

“A 30% increase I would say,” said Tanaka.

It’s also why Andrea Mejia steered away from flowers this year and went for small gifts. Inflation also pushed her and a friend to opt for a lunch and not a dinner. Experts say most people will pay $200 this holiday as opposed to $175 last year.

“Well, I think more because I have more than one person close to me, and everything is just getting so expensive now,” said Mejia.

However, that fact hasn't stopped Jonathan Hernandez from making it a multi-day celebration.

“I probably spent a little over that, but it’s fine. It’s OK. I love her, so I’m going to do it, spread some love,” said Hernandez.

WATCH ALSO: