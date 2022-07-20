Crews battle vegetation fire along the American River near Ancil Hoffman Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a vegetation fire on Wednesday morning along the American River.
The fire burned near Ancil Hoffman Park, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted. They requested more resources to help fight the fire because of the "difficult terrain."
The fire was near a homeless encampment and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said several small fires have burned near the area recently. The fire was contained at around a quarter of an acre and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Watch more on ABC10