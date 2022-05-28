Shed, large outbuilding burned in North Highlands vegetation fire| Update

A Sacramento Metro Fire District helicopter was at the scene Saturday, making water drops.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — 3:20 p.m. Update:

A large outbuilding and a shed were destroyed in a fire that burned feet away from a neighborhood of homes in North Highlands Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

Multiple homes and mobile homes were threatened by the fire, first reported at 1:40 p.m. on Lynhurst Way. Firefighters said they were able to save all neighboring homes.

Original Story:

A Saturday vegetation fire threatened homes in North Highlands, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said in a Tweet.

The fire was first reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, on a stretch of vegetation surrounded by homes on Lynhurst Way in North Highlands.

At least one outbuilding burned during the fire, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

A helicopter was making water drops in the area to slow the spread of the blaze.

