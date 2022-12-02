1 person in critical condition after vehicle and semi-truck crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a vehicle and semi-truck collided Sunday morning.
A person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The crash happened on Watt Avenue at westbound Interstate 80.
