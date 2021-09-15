Sacramento police investigate deadly crash on Freeport Boulevard

Few details about the crash have been shared at this time, but police have closed a portion of the roadway for the investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a deadly single vehicle crash in Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened around Freeport Boulevard and Belleau Wood Lane. Officers responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said one person in the vehicle was declared dead and the other was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The Sacramento Police Department has closed Freeport Boulevard at Blair Avenue to southbound traffic as the investigation continues. Northbound Freeport has also been closed at Florin Road.

Police said people should plan to take alternate routes at this time as the investigation will likely last several hours. Details surrounding the how the car crash and the circumstances are not available at this time.

Traffic advisory: southbound traffic on Freeport Blvd is closed at Blair Ave as units investigate a single vehicle collision with serious injuries. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/kGSd28d5Zg — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 16, 2021