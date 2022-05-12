Vehicle veers off Marconi Avenue and onto northbound Capital City Freeway

Caltrans said the incident is blocking both lanes of the freeway, and an extended closure is expected for cleanup and bridge inspection.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic is backed up along Capital City Freeway after a vehicle veered off the Marconi Avenue overcrossing and onto the northbound freeway, Caltrans said.

Few details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.

Caltrans said the incident is blocking both lanes of the freeway, and an extended closure is expected for cleanup and bridge inspection.

Around 9:30 p.m., traffic was backed up to El Camino Avenue.

ABC10 has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the collision, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

