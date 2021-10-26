'Somebody was pretty bold in what they were doing' | Sacramento man's truck stolen, stripped for parts

Vehicle thefts have risen 27% in Sacramento since 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise again in Sacramento, after waning during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle thefts have increased 27% since 2020, according to Sacramento Police Crime data. In 2020, 982 motor vehicles were reported stolen, compared to the 1,252 reported stolen in Sacramento so far this year.

Dr. Ravinder Khaira recently became part of that statistic. The Sacramento doctor recently had his 2019 Ford F-150 stolen from his driveway and later chopped for parts.

The Sacramento area pediatrician went to his driveway on Thursday, Oct. 21, to see his truck had been stolen. He later received a call from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office notifying him that the vehicle had been found in a remote area near the Sacramento International Airport, but had been chopped for parts.

“The front facia [was] completely ripped out, the tailgate, lights, seats,” Khaira said.

The damages resulted in a total loss.

Motor vehicle thefts are the most costly type of theft in Sacramento, according to crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. These thefts accounted for $17.4 million in reported thefts in 2020, and more than $19 million in both 2018 and 2019.

There were more than $5 million in unrecovered stolen vehicles in the city of Sacramento in 2020, according to FBI crime data.

“Somebody was pretty bold in what they were doing,” Khaira said, adding the thief was captured on video, just before placing a black form fitted bag over the security camera, Khaira said.

That evidence has been turned over to the Sacramento Police Department, who are now investigating the incident. The department says no arrest has been made and the investigation remains active.

Allstate Insurance urges everyone to lock their doors, close your windows and park in a well-lit area. You can also consider more costly upgrades that can save you in the long-run, such as an anti-theft alarms or tracking system.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9