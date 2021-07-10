Yes, there was a traffic sign on Garden Highway with profanity

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it was changed as soon as the workers found the sign.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not only did fireworks offer a bright surprise for people over the Fourth of July weekend. A traffic sign on Garden Highway had a surprise message for drivers.

After a Reddit user posted a picture of a sign hundreds of people were able to see a picture of the tampered sign that said, "Happy 4th ..." Well, you could check out the picture on Reddit if you want to see the profane word that was written on the sign after the holiday wishes.

After seeing the post on social media, some people were left wondering about the legitimacy of the sign.

THE QUESTION

Did the traffic sign on Garden Highway really say that?

THE SOURCE

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Nancy Allen

THE ANSWER

Yes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had a traffic sign, being used by a contractor, that was tampered with over the holiday weekend.

WHAT WE FOUND

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Nancy Allen said the sign was being used on their levee construction project on Garden Highway near Natomas. The crews using the sign did not properly secure it and a person was able to change the sign display.

"It was corrected as soon as the tampered message was discovered and the contractor is reviewing their procedures for ensuring all signage is secure to avoid a similar incident in the future," Allen said.

