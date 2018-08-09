If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

A local veteran was attacked while riding his bike near the Rio Linda Bike Trail, Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.. According to Sacramento Police, 73-year-old Chuck Lane was attacked while riding his bike home near the north end of Rose Court and Vinci Avenue.

Investigators believe Lane was assaulted with some type of object and blacked out. Officers searched the area but didn't find any possibles suspects.

Friends shared horrific photographs of Lane in the hospital, asking for help in finding the suspects, who they believe just wanted to take his bike. They say Lane suffered a broken collarbone, jaw, ribs and teeth.

Lane bikes along the trail almost every night around the same time. He served in the Air Force. At last check, Lane was still recovering in the hospital.

In April, a 76-year-old man was attacked on the same bike trail, police said. That man died from his injuries.

