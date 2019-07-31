SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police has released a cache of video and audio files showing what happened during a trespassing incident at Golden 1 Center in early July.

Police said the suspected trespasser “became unresponsive” as they were taking him into custody around 3:30 a.m. on July 2. That man, identified as 39-year-old Mario Matthews, later died at the hospital on July 4.

RELATED: Man arrested for trespassing at Golden 1 Center dies at hospital

Included in the release Tuesday are six police officer bodycam recordings, two cruiser dash cam recordings, four police audio files and the footage from 11 surveillance cameras inside Golden 1 Center.

Watch the full playlist released by Sac PD here.

Footage from inside the arena showed Matthews made it all the way inside and down onto the court, where he even laid down on the center court Kings logo.

RELATED: Trespasser at Golden 1 Center goes unresponsive in police custody

A camera positioned outside the arena showed Matthews getting inside through an unlocked door. It is unclear why the door was unlocked, but one of the videos also showed an arena staff member washing the outside glass prior to the trespassing.

This incident is still under investigation, police officials said.

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento’s first-ever monster truck backflip stunt executed at Golden 1 Center