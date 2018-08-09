Sacramento, Calif. — A vigil was held for 19-year-old Darel Richards, Friday. Richards was the man who was shot and killed by Sacramento Police, Wednesday night.

Police say he pointed a gun at them after being told to drop the weapon. They learned that gun was a pellet gun and Richards also had a knife on him.

At the vigil, people wanted to know, did this have to happen?

"This time I have no words to understand what we have to do and what the police have to do to create a safe space for people of color here in Sacramento. I think this shooting was wrong. I don't feel they did all the measures necessary to keep this young person safe," said Berry Accius, a community and youth activist.

Accius has been spending time talking to the family of Richards.

"Us as a community are shocked because, as a community, we are trying to figure out, when does it have to stop?" said Accius.

Richards was killed Wednesday, near Land Park. Police say he was walking with a gun, when they found him, he ran and jumped a fence. Later police say they told him to drop his weapon but he didn't. They say he pointed it at them.

Later they learned it was a pellet gun and he also had a knife on him. The shooting happened close to where the vigil was held Friday night.

Police believe Richards was a threat and they say they tried multiple times to get him to drop his weapon. Still, Accius has many unanswered questions about what happened here a few nights ago.

"So we are frustrated, angry, and we are asking, was it necessary for this young man to die? Were they in this immediate danger where they had to kill this young man?"

Accius feels like his community is left in the dark, especially the youth.

"What can I tell my youth when it doesn't matter if you are walking down the street, it doesn't matter if you are armed or unarmed if you are a black male living in Sacramento. If you are a person of color in Sacramento, you are a moving target. So how much can I really say?"

Police have released the 911 call that led up Richard's death and the body camera video will be next -within 30 days. Until then, Accius wants to know what's going to change.

"We have Brandon Smith, Stephon Clark, now we have Darell. If we're here in the City of Sacramento and we are talking about true transparency, accountability, and change, we need to have answers on why this continues to happen," Accius said.

Sacramento Police have a new policy after two officers shot and killed Stephon Clark earlier this year. The policy covers foot pursuits only. Officers have to consider their own safety, danger to the public and the importance of making an arrest.

Richard's death is under investigation. The officers involved are on paid-administrative leave.

