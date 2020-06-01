SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family, friends, and volunteers showed up at Sacramento’s Capitol Park to organize a search party for 25-year-old Alex Holden, who’s been missing since New Year’s Eve.

"He is somewhere, we just don't know where. It's tough to follow any kind of trail, but we're just continuing to campaign as much as we can and get anything out there as much as possible," said Kennedi Perri, Holden’s girlfriend.

RELATED: Sacramento police search for missing 25-year-old man

Holden was last seen by his girlfriend leaving his I street apartment around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Perri says he'd been drinking and went for a walk after an "emotional" talk.

Holden’s father, a Missouri Judge, cut his Australian vacation short to search for his son.

“It's very unusual. You know he missed work this morning which is extremely unusual. He's very conscientious about his work," said Calvin Holden.

The search group posted fliers, canvassed the Midtown area, and asked the community if they've seen him.

Holden is just over 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His family says it is unlike him to disappear. They are concerned that something may have happened to him.

If you have seen Holden, or know where he may be, contact the Sacramento Police Department Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Police chase ends after suspect crashes in Gold River