Volunteers needed at Sacramento County warehouse to distribute PPE, other supplies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is calling all volunteers. They need help in distributing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to essential workers.

The help is needed at the Sacramento County warehouse where the county has been sorting through and organizing PPE along with other supplies that have been donated from the community and given from the state and the federal government.

Those supplies are then distributed back out to medical facilities, like dentist offices, in the county.

The warehouse and distribution of supplies are run by the county and most recently had help from the California Conservation Corps (CCC). The contract with the CCC ended, so now the county is looking to the community to help fill in the gaps.

Volunteers are needed to work in the warehouse to help fulfill the orders from medical businesses. The county says safety measures and social distancing are being taken seriously.

The organization "Hands On Sacramento" is coordinating volunteers and the training that they would go through to ensure safety.

“We kind of operate on a skeleton crew to the extent that you can to maintain safety,” Janna Haynes, a public information officer with the county said. “People can work either in the mornings, the afternoon, one day a week.”

If you are interested in volunteering click here to find out how to sign up and see what shifts are available.

Businesses and organizations interested in getting those medical supplies have to fill out an online form found here.

