Volunteers in Sacramento fill care packages for troops in remembrance of 9/11

Sacramento-based nonprofit Move America Forward will send the packages to servicemembers deployed around the world.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of volunteers in Sacramento spent Monday morning and afternoon filling up more than 2,000 care packages for active-duty troops as part of an effort to remember September 11.

Monday marks 22 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. The 9/11 attacks led to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and operations in other spots across the world.

Decades after the tragic day, organizations across the nation and in our region continue to show that those impacted by 9/11 will never be forgotten. One such organization is nonprofit military charity, Move America Forward. They hosted the annual Packathon on Monday in remembrance of 9/11.

"Your heart kind of goes out when you see all these people who are donating their time and efforts to something to not forget," said Richard Hannaford.

For Hannaford, the event hits close to home.

"I came out of tower two on September 11 from the 84th floor," he said. "When I came out of that building, it was for me, as a civilian, probably the closest that I'll ever come to being in an active war zone. I was seeing things that are unseeable; I was hearing things that area unhearable. It was dusty and it was — I had a hard time processing it."

Hannaford first heard about More America Forward around a decade ago and is now an ambassador for for the nonprofit.

"When I heard about what they did, I thought, if I can take somebody's mind off of what's going on where they are, for at least a short period of time, and put a smile on their face, I wanted to be involved," he said.

"The best way to support a troop, to support a military family is to let their soldier or their serviceman or woman know they're supported, they're loved, they're not forgotten," said Scott Raab, outreach director for Move America Forward.

If you know a service member who would like to have a care package, you can request one from Move America Forward by clicking HERE.

