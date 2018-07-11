If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

With little time left to vote, the lines are getting longer and the voters more restless. For those who are running on an empty stomach, Pizza to the Polls will send pizza to your polling place or vote center, completely free of charge.

In Sacramento, over 30 pizzas have already been sent to Sacramento State, where the line to vote, mostly made up of university students, is well out the door.

Sac State became the first California university to open an on-campus vote center. Students and near-by residents can now cast their ballot close to home at Modoc Hall on 3020 State University Drive.

And students turned out. Hundreds of residents waited in line for hours just to vote. The voting center was expected to close with the polls at 8 p.m., but poll workers reportedly didn't head out until closer to 11 p.m.

As I was leaving @CapRadioNews just now (10:45), poll workers next door were just wrapping it up. Wow! Way to vote @sacstate students! — Dr. Kim Nalder (@KimberlyNalder) November 7, 2018

According to the Pizza to the Polls website, 15 pizzas were also sent to the vote center on Truxel Road, right in time for lunch.

@PizzaToThePolls Modoc Hall, 3020 State University Dr, Sacramento, CA 95819 line is a full hallway and out the door!!!! ALL COLLEGE STUDENTS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/x0VIpMQXws — danielle rosarita beans 🦋 (@daniellerosie) November 6, 2018

As of 6:08 on Nov. 6, Pizza to the Polls has delivered a total of 9,133 pizzas to 535 polling places in 42 states. The organization uses donations from its website to order pizzas from local restaurants and have them delivered to wherever voters are stuck in line.

Help bring smiles to the faces of everyone hangning out at over-crowded polling places with a donation today ➡️ https://t.co/TAZOXotnXL 🤑 https://t.co/GOIjRbjOrx — Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) October 23, 2018

