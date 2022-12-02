Man wounded in shooting outside Walmart in Antelope on Watt Avenue

Around 11 p.m. deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart on Watt Avenue. When they arrived deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. The shooter had left the area.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital and the sheriff's office said he is expected to live. Based on the initial investigation, the shooter and the person who was shot appear to know each other. There is no other information on a description of the possible shooter and the shooting is under investigation.