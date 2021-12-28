Warming centers open across Sacramento, Stockton and Tracy as cold front sweeps in

While Sacramento announced the reopening of two frequent warming location, they will only be active on the nights of both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd., and the Sacramento City Hall lobby are set to become warming centers from from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 as cold temperatures hit the area.

While a spokesperson for the city said forecasted overnight temperatures in the low 30s on those two days prompted the reopening, the activation could be extended into Sunday.

"The City has approximately 1,000 beds in various settings for people experiencing homelessness, but they are currently full, and the respite centers offer an alternative to those most vulnerable during this cold weather event," the city said in a press release.

With the National Weather Service forecasting overnight temperatures in the low 30s in Sacramento Friday and Saturday... Posted by City of Sacramento, Government on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Stockton city officials announced two "warming zones" are opening for unhoused residents seeking refuge from freezing temperatures persisting through Tuesday.

The Arnold Rue Community Center and Stribley Community Center—on 5758 Lorraine Ave., and 1760 E Sonora St., respectively — will open for check-in at 8 p.m. and check-out time will be at 7 a.m.

Tracy, meanwhile, partnered with Good Shepherd Community Church to host a warming shelter at the location every night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Mar. 31, 2022.

A spokesperson for the Placer County Office of Emergency Services said the Auburn Public Library on 175 Almond St. will be extending its hours to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.