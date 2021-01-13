FBI, DEA, ATF serve 14 Sacramento County locations with arrest, search warrants

Federal agencies served warrants throughout Sacramento County on Tuesday as part of a drug-related, federal wiretap investigation, officials say.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Those who were out and about in Sacramento County on Tuesday might have seen a large police and federal agency presence in some areas.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office told ABC10 that a regional task force, including the DEA, ATF, and FBI, served arrest and search warrants at 14 locations, including a massage parlor on Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue in Orangevale.

Officials said it was a part of a federal wiretap investigation and that it is drug-related.

Heather Krull was working next door at Street Tech Auto Care when she said she saw snipers on the roof of the massage parlor.

"It was a pretty crazy scene," Krull said. "They did some tear gas bombs and there was a whole bunch of SWAT and FBI out here trying to get a guy who I guess was hidden up in the attic."

The FBI’s Sacramento field office told ABC10 they would not be releasing any additional information at this time.

