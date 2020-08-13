Tips to have a social life during the coronavirus pandemic

A psychotherapist spoke with ABC10's Kevin John offering some tips on how to stay positive throughout the pandemic.

If you’re like most people, the coronavirus pandemic has had some kind of impact on your social life. And whether it’s caused you to be in a funk or just unmotivated to do anything, the good news is there are some ways to reignite that passion for life!

Due to the closures of bars and other social meeting spots, there are all kinds of challenges to stay connected to friends. But it is still possible to maintain those connections. According to a psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez, it’s all about being creative when it comes to having fun.

“Go outside of your comfort zone. If you’re used to meeting your buddies and friends in person, maybe figuring out other friend groups you can reach out to you," said Nunez. "Finding virtual happy hours, virtual coffee groups, virtual meetups, and taking the initiative to set up virtual dates with groups of friends.”

Nunez also says it’s also important to find new hobbies during quarantine, whether gardening, cooking, or taking a new class online.

Finding love can also be challenging during the pandemic. But there are ways around that as well.

“Keep up with the dating routine. There’s so many apps out there…Bumble, eharmony, and many of them have moved to virtual dating," explained Nunez. "I feel that it makes it easier to date. But it also allows people to get to know one another and going back to the old school way of meeting someone and talking to them before physically meeting up.”

