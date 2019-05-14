SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] is facing a possible state takeover, if they do not find ways to make cuts to their budget.

A packed room of parents on Monday night showed that there was power in numbers. However, the number those parents face is in the form of $35 million dollars.

Regardless, these parents are still passionate about finding a solution and keeping the SCUSD out of the hands of the state.

"It's embarrassing. You are in the capitol and your district may be in a state takeover," said Benita Ayala, a parent.

Ayala said the focus needs to be on the students, like her son Christopher, a junior in high school who is on the Autism spectrum.

"They need to come together to figure out what's first. My student and other students need to come first," Ayala said.

She does not support teacher strikes, saying that now is not the time.

"It's not beneficial. You are putting parents at risk and students at risk especially students that require extra care. My son requires one on one aid... I don't think it's fair," she emphasized.

Ayala said the district as a whole including staff, teachers, teachers union, parents, and students all have to show unity but right now priorities seem to be elsewhere.

"Yes, what I see visually in front of me doesn't show we are on the same side," Ayala said.

"We don't think a state takeover will serve our schools, and we want to do all we can to avoid that," said Sawait Seyoum, a parent of two and founder of the grassroots effort called Parents United to Restore Our Schools.

"We want to be at the table, we want to merge our decision makers to work together and find a solution," Seyoum added.

How inevitable is this situation? The district has until June 30 to balance it's budget. The next board meeting is May 16.

