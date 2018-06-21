Looking for something new to do this weekend? Highlights from our full event listings are right here:

Ziggy Marley @ ACE OF SPADES in Midtown

7 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Singles Event @ Liason Lounge in Sacramento

7 - 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Tickets: Pre order tickets = $20; Day of $25

There will be tons of giveaways and prizes

Lock and Key Events are an interactive and FUN way to network, meet your match, make new friends....or just to have a great time!

Escape to Hogwarts Teen Lock-in @ Rancho Cordova Public Library

6 - 10 p.m. Friday, June 22

Free event for TEENS

Groups will be making wands, taking the OWLs, and eat wickedly delicious treats

Mats + Mimosas @ Redwood Café in Modesto

Tickets = $45

Pilates mat class starts at 9:30 a.m.

Class is 45 minutes long

Live DJ

Brunch and bottomless mimosas included with ticket

