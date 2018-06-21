Looking for something new to do this weekend? Highlights from our full event listings are right here:
Ziggy Marley @ ACE OF SPADES in Midtown
7 p.m. Saturday, June 23
Tickets
Singles Event @ Liason Lounge in Sacramento
7 - 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23
Tickets: Pre order tickets = $20; Day of $25
There will be tons of giveaways and prizes
Lock and Key Events are an interactive and FUN way to network, meet your match, make new friends....or just to have a great time!
Escape to Hogwarts Teen Lock-in @ Rancho Cordova Public Library
6 - 10 p.m. Friday, June 22
Free event for TEENS
Groups will be making wands, taking the OWLs, and eat wickedly delicious treats
Mats + Mimosas @ Redwood Café in Modesto
Tickets = $45
Pilates mat class starts at 9:30 a.m.
Class is 45 minutes long
Live DJ
Brunch and bottomless mimosas included with ticket
