Looking for something new to do this weekend? Highlights from our full event listings are right here:

Ziggy Marley @ ACE OF SPADES in Midtown

Singles Event @ Liason Lounge in Sacramento

  • 7 - 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23

  • Tickets: Pre order tickets = $20; Day of $25

  • There will be tons of giveaways and prizes

  • Lock and Key Events are an interactive and FUN way to network, meet your match, make new friends....or just to have a great time!

Escape to Hogwarts Teen Lock-in @ Rancho Cordova Public Library

  • 6 - 10 p.m. Friday, June 22

  • Free event for TEENS

  • Groups will be making wands, taking the OWLs, and eat wickedly delicious treats

Mats + Mimosas @ Redwood Café in Modesto

  • Tickets = $45

  • Pilates mat class starts at 9:30 a.m.

  • Class is 45 minutes long

  • Live DJ

  • Brunch and bottomless mimosas included with ticket

