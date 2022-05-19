West Campus High School vice principal, who was victim of racist incident, resigning

The Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed the resignation will be effective June 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Campus High School vice principal is resigning after she was the victim of racist messages in 2021.

The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) confirmed the resignation will be effective June 17 with ABC10, however, few details from the district have not been released at this time. ABC10 also reached out Dr. Elysse Versher, the vice principal resigning, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

The resignation comes after a racist incident in November 2021, where she told ABC10 that the district failed to prevent a hate crime on campus. She said that students wrote the "N-word" five times on a wall near her designated parking spot and posted threats on social media.

When ABC10 last spoke to her in March, she said she had seen no follow through or accountability.

"It's just been a persistent dragging and sweeping the case under the rug with the district," Versher said in March. "The pain keeps growing the longer the investigation takes place."

In a statement from SCUSD, they said the investigation was nearly done.

"Dr. Versher made complaints of racist acts directed toward her during her employment and the District immediately initiated an investigation into those complaints. That investigation is nearly complete. At this point, out of respect to Dr. Versher and the process, the District will not have further comment until the investigator’s final report is issued. We expect that will happen soon," SCUSD said in a statement.

They continued on to say that they appreciated Dr. Versher's service to the students in the district.

"The Sacramento City Unified School District is committed to providing an environment that is free of racism and harassment for students and staff. We have taken steps to address racism on campuses, including anti-racism training for staff. Sac City will not tolerate racist behaviors and we will continue striving to achieve racial justice," the district said.

