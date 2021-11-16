Rally at West Campus High School calls change, accountability after racist incident

Community activist Berry Accius said accountability would mean expelling the students that did the crime and hiring more diverse faculty members.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the end of the school day, community activists were rallying outside West Campus High School to demand change after a racist incident last week.

The N-word was written five times on the parking spot of Vice Principal Elysee Versher, who had also experienced personal attacks online.

"As you can see Dr. Versher is not here, but that’s what happens when things are not taken seriously and we expose people to racist individuals who then stress us to the point where we have medical conditions," said Lorreen Pryor, with the Black Youth Leadership Project.

Sacramento Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime. A spokesperson for the department said there was currently no update to the investigation.

Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar spoke publicly on the incident for the first time, addressing the consequences if the students were guilty of a hate crime.

"It could be anything from suspension, expulsion, a number of items," Aguilar said.

Community activist Berry Accius said accountability for this incident would mean expelling the students that did the crime and hiring more diverse faculty members at the school.

