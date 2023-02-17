'It feels like we are on our own': West Sacramento condo residents hit by mail thieves again

Neighbors say they've filed several police reports, given videos and license plate numbers to law enforcement and the postal inspection service with little movement.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Home Owners Association president for a West Sacramento condo community said their cluster mailbox has been hit five times by mail thieves this year alone.

Receiving little help from postal officials or law enforcement, Kathy Bailey, HOA President of Riva On The River in West Sacramento said they've taken matters into their own hands by installing cameras and extra lighting.

Even so, Bailey says the condo's mailbox was stolen from again this week. The community is home to more than 250 residents.

ABC10 was there as a neighbor placed a sign near the box warning others of break-ins and encouraging them to take their mail in.

With tax season getting closer, neighbors are concerned about identity theft.

"It feels like we are on our own," said Bailey.

She said this has been an ongoing issue for the last few years.

Bailey attended a community meeting in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood Wednesday on the same topic of mail theft. Bailey told ABC10 her condo's large mailboxes were hit again that same night.

She shared surveillance video with ABC10 showing someone taking mail from the boxes and placing it into a bag before walking away at around 3:45 a.m.

"We can do as much as we possibly can with lighting, with cameras, with a license plate reader, but they've got to get to a detective," said Bailey.

She said she's filed several police reports, giving videos and license plate numbers to law enforcement and the postal inspection service with little movement.

"We feel like we're fighting a battle that no one wants to help us with," said Bailey.

Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said California is seeing a statewide uptick in mail theft, which is considered a felony.

"Mail theft is a federal offense potential penalty of up to 5 years in federal prison, up to $250,000 fine," he said.

But Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub said in California it's considered a misdemeanor and those convicted aren't facing much time.

"Their maximum punishment is often up to a year in county jail but the reality is it's maybe a few weeks, maybe a month," he said.

Another concern for residents: the Postal Inspector says if a key is stolen from a mail carrier, they are often given a replacement of the same key because of the large area that key is used for.

Residents want action from postal officials, including changing the locks and keys on boxes. They're also asking for police and postal inspectors to investigate and prosecute these crimes so that thieves won't steal again.

In the meantime, residents are being encouraged not to leave mail overnight and to sign up for USPS informed delivery.