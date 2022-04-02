One person killed in crash in West Sacramento, police say

The West Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday near the 1000 block of Riverside Parkway. One person is said to have died.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after police say they crashed into a tree, their vehicle then catching on fire.

The West Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Riverside Parkway. Police said they received reports of a crash where a vehicle hit a tree. Once on scene, police said they found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames" with one person inside.

"Officers attempted to remove the subject from the vehicle but were unable to do so due to the intense flames," police said. "West Sacramento Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire."

Police said the person who died was in the driver seat. At this time the exact cause of the crash is unknown.

Law enforcement said Riverside Parkway is closed in both directions and will remain closed until an investigation into the crash is complete.

The name of the person who died will be released by the Yolo County Corner Office once next of kin has been notified.