SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Hundreds of "murderinos" were in Sacramento, Friday night, for a live show of the podcast "My Favorite Murder."

My Favorite Murder is a true crime podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Fans of the podcast call themselves "murderinos."

"When I listened to the first episode, I basically binged nonstop and was done in maybe two months," said Danielle Braun.

One of the die hard fans who attended the live show even had a murderino tattoo.

"A lot of people don't understand it when I tell them, 'Oh, I'm a murderino.' They just look at me so confused," said Tabitha Smith.

The podcasts discuss murders and serial killers. The live show at the Sacramento Community Center sold out months ago. Some say the show in Sacramento was so hyped up because Kilgariff has ties to the city, and previously lived here.

"Karen went to college here for a short time and she had a tough experience being in the area being in her 20's," Braun said.

More than 2,000 people showed up for the show. ABC10 found some people traveling from Reno and Santa Cruz.

"For this community of people, it's huge. And it's so nice for everybody to get together, and I know we did," Smith said.

Many of the fans were excited for the special surprise guest, Paul Holes. Holes is the investigator who was instrumental in identifying the suspect, Joseph De Angelo, in the East Area Rapist case.

