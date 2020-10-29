What we know about Willie Brown Jr.’s death so far

Willie Brown Jr. was found hanging from a basketball rim at Countryside Community Park on Oct. 19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man who was found hanging at a Sacramento park earlier in October has died, according to a video shared by family on Oct. 26.

4:33pm. Rest in Power Dad. I love you endlessly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rIW2Z03Ka0 — kb 🪐 (@kayyykb) October 27, 2020

It was back on Oct. 19 when Willie Brown Jr. was found at Countryside Community Park, according to a GoFundMe page organized by Jaysean Brown.

“When he was found, the first responders were able to restart his heart, but he remained unconscious and relied on ventilators to stay alive,” the page reads.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department called the incident an attempted suicide and said they do not suspect foul play. But family members are skeptical.

“It does not sit right with the family understanding the historical record of Black men being found dead with their deaths ruled suicide all the while being victims of white supremacist hate crimes,” Brown said on the GoFundMe page. “We have seen a pattern of Black men being hung over the last few months all the while witnessing the violence white supremacist terror groups have been planning and executing in the same timeframe.”

Brown is one of a few hanging deaths in California since May that authorities have ruled as a suicide. Malcom Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree in Victorville on May 31. Robert Fulton, 24, was found hanging in a park near City Hall in Palmdale on June 10.

The FBI, U.S. attorney’s office in the Central District of California, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division stepped in to monitor the investigations of the Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County sheriff’s departments.

Brown is described as a beloved father, son, brother and friend.

