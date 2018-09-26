If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Whether voting by mail or in person, Sacramento County voters soon heading to voting centers or drop boxes to cast their vote in the 2018 General Election.

There are total of 78 voting centers and 53 drop boxes for residents to cast their votes.

Here’s a complete list of all the voting centers in Sacramento County, detailing hours of operation and location. While the times for Vote Centers may differ leading up to Election Day, all their locations will be open on Election Day, November 6th, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ​

Vote center locations open from October 27 to November 6, 2018.

Citrus Heights

  • City of Citrus Heights City Hall

    Council Chambers

    6360 Fountain Square Dr

    Citrus Heights, CA 95621

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Elk Grove

  • Armaan’s Palace Event Hall

    2301 Longport Ct

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Folsom

  • Granite Center

    909 Mormon St

    Folsom, CA 95630

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.​

Galt

  • Department of Human Assistance – Galt

    210 N Lincoln Way

    Galt, CA 95632

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.​

North Highlands

  • Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church

    4151 Don Julio Blvd

    North Highlands, CA 95660

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.​

Rancho Cordova

  • Koreana Plaza

    10947 Olson Dr, Ste 411

    Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.​

Sacramento - Arden Arcade

  • Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer

    4641 Marconi Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95821

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center

    2201 Cottage Way

    Sacramento, CA 95825

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

  • Oak Park Community Center

    3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95817

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Sacramento County Administration Building

    700 H St

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • The California Museum

    1020 O St

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

  • Pat O’Brien Community Center

    8025 Waterman Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95829

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m

Sacramento - Natomas

  • Natomas Unified School District

    1931 Arena Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95834

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sacramento - North

  • Greater Sacramento Urban League

    3725 Marysville Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95838

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - Rosemont

  • ​Unity of Sacramento Church

    9249 Folsom Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95826

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sacramento - South

  • Department of Human Assistance – Florin

    2450 Florin Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95822

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Maple Neighborhood Center

    3301 37th Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95824

    10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

    7595 Center Pkwy

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m

There will be 60 voting centers open from November 3 - 6, 2018. Not all centers will share the same voting hours.

Antelope

  • ​North Highlands – Antelope Library

    4235 Antelope Rd

    Antelope, CA 95843

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • VFW Post 4647

    3300 U St

    Antelope, CA 95843

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carmichael

  • Carmichael Library

    5605 Marconi Ave

    Carmichael, CA 95608

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • San Juan Unified School District

    3738 Walnut Ave

    Carmichael, CA 95608

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Citrus Heights

  • ​​Citrus Heights Fellowship

    7405 Mariposa Ave

    Citrus Heights, CA 95610

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Sylvan Oaks Library

    6700 Auburn Blvd

    Citrus Heights, CA 95621

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Elk Grove

  • Barbara Morse Wackford Center

    9014 Bruceville Rd

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Elk Grove City Council Chambers

    8400 Laguna Palms Way

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Elk Grove United Methodist Church

    8986 Elk Grove Blvd

    Elk Grove, CA 95624

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Franklin Library

    10055 Franklin High Rd

    Elk Grove, CA 95757

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • The Meadows Senior Living

    9325 E Stockton Blvd

    Elk Grove, CA 95624

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fair Oaks

  • Fair Oaks Library

    11601 Fair Oaks Blvd

    Fair Oaks, CA 95628

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Monday 11/5/18 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Faith Lutheran Church

    4000 San Juan Ave

    Fair Oaks, CA 95628

    8 a.m. – 4: p.m.

  • First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks

    4401 San Juan Ave

    Fair Oaks, CA 95628

    11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Sunday 11/4/18 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Sacramento Metro Fire Station # 32

    8890 Roediger Ln

    Fair Oaks, CA 95628

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Folsom

  • ​Muslim Community of Folsom

    391 S Lexington Dr, Suite 120

    Folsom, CA 95630

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community

    645 Willard Dr

    Folsom, CA 95630

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gold River

  • Eskaton Gold River Lodge

    11390 Coloma Rd

    Gold River, CA 95670

    9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Herald

  • Herald Fire Station # 87

    12746 Ivie Rd

    Herald, CA 95638

    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Highlands

  • Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church

    6201 Hillsdale Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95842

    9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • North Highlands Community Center

    6040 Watt Ave

    North Highlands, CA 95660

    8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.​

Orangevale​​​​​​

  • Orangevale Community Center

    6826 Hazel Ave

    Orangevale, CA 95662

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Rancho Cordova

  • Folsom Cordova Community Partnership

    10665 Coloma Rd, Suite 200

    Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • George Washington Carver High School

    10101 Systems Pkwy

    Sacramento, CA 95827

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Rancho Cordova City Hall

    2729 Prospect Park Dr

    Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rancho Murieta

  • Rancho Murieta Community Service District

    15160 Jackson Rd

    Rancho Murieta, CA 95683

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Rio Linda/Elverta

  • Depot Building and Park

    6730 Front St

    Rio Linda, CA 95673

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Arden Arcade

  • Campus Commons Clubhouse

    650 Commons Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95825

    10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  • Mel Rapton Honda

    3630 Fulton Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95821

    11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

  • Orange Grove Adult School

    4640 Orange Grove Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95841

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

  • Rio Americano High School

    4540 American River Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95864

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

  • Town & Country Lutheran Church

    4049 Marconi Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95821

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

  • California State University Sacramento (CSUS)

    Modoc Hall

    3020 State University Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95819

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

  • Colonial Heights Library

    4799 Stockton Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95820

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

    Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

  • Coloma Community Center

    4623 T St

    Sacramento, CA 95819

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Disability Rights California

    1831 K St

    Sacramento, CA 95811

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Marina Vista Community Center

    240 Seavey Cir

    Sacramento, CA 95818

    10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  • Sierra 2 Center

    2791 24th St

    Sacramento, CA 95818

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

  • The East Jay Building

    5025 J St, Suite 102

    Sacramento, CA 95819

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

  • Florin East Grammar School

    8383 Florin Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95828

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • George Sim Community Center

    6207 Logan St

    Sacramento, CA 95824

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar

    7733 Elk Grove Florin Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95829

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • South Sacramento Christian Center

    7710 Stockton Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    11/3/18 and 11/5/18 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

    Sunday 11/4/18 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento - Natomas

  • Department of Human Assistance – Natomas

    4450 E Commerce Way

    Sacramento, CA 95834

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • North Natomas Library

    4660 Via Ingoglia

    Sacramento, CA 95835

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • South Natomas Library

    2901 Truxel Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95833

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

    Monday 11/5/18 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento - North

  • Del Paso Blvd Partnership

    1219 Del Paso Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95815

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Hagginwood Community Center

    3271 Marysville Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95815

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Johnston Community Center

    231 Eleanor Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95815

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Robertson Community Center

    3525 Norwood Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95838

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Rosemont

  • UC Cooperative Extension

    4145 Branch Center Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95827

    10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sacramento - South

  • ACC Greenhaven Terrace

    1180 Corporate Way

    Sacramento, CA 95831

    10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Centennial United Methodist Church

    5401 Freeport Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95822

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Destiny Place

    5230 Ehrhardt Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Pannell Meadowview Community Center

    2450 Meadowview Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95832

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library

    7335 Gloria Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95831

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Valley Hi - North Laguna Library

    7400 Imagination Pkwy

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Vintage Glen Senior Apartments

    6000 S Land Park Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95822

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walnut Grove

  • Walnut Grove Library

    14177 Market St

    Walnut Grove, CA 95690

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wilton

  • Wilton Community Center

    9717 Colony Rd

    Wilton, CA 95693

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will be 53 Vote by mail Ballot Drop Box locations that will be open starting October 8th. Be aware of a 24 hour drop box that will be available in Sacramento at the county voter registration office; the drop box will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Antelope

  • ​​Arlington Creek Apartments

    8131 Walerga Rd

    Antelope, CA 95843

    M-F 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • North Highlands – Antelope Library

    4235 Antelope Rd

    Antelope, CA 95843

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Carmichael

  • Carmichael Library

    5605 Marconi Ave

    Carmichael, CA 95608

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Winding Commons Senior Residence

    6017 Winding Way

    Carmichael, CA 95608

    M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sa 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Citrus Heights

  • City of Citrus Heights City Hall

    6360 Fountain Square Dr

    Citrus Heights, CA 95621

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Rusch Park Community Center

    7801 Auburn Blvd

    Citrus Heights, CA 95610

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Sylvan Oaks Library

    6700 Auburn Blvd

    Citrus Heights, CA 95621

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Courtland

  • Courtland Community Library

    170 Primasing Ave

    Courtland, CA 95615

    M/T/Th/F 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., W 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

  • Barbara Morse Wackford Center

    9014 Bruceville Rd

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    M-Su 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Bel Air # 523

    8425 Elk Grove Florin Rd

    Elk Grove, CA 95624

    M-Su 6:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Elk Grove City Hall

    8401 Laguna Palms Way

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.​

  • Elk Grove Library

    8900 Elk Grove Blvd

    Elk Grove, CA 95624

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Franklin Library

    10055 Franklin High Rd

    Elk Grove, CA 95757

    M/W/F 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018.

    Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Laguna Creek Racquet Club

    9750 Racquet Ct

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    M-F 5:00 a.m.- 10:30 p.m., Sa/Su 7:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. Open Election Day 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Siena Villa Apartments

    9130 Nolan St

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    M-F 9:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m., Sa/Su 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Fair Oaks

  • Fair Oaks Library

    11601 Fair Oaks Blvd

    Fair Oaks, CA 95628

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Sacramento County Service Center - East

    5229 Hazel Ave, Suite B

    Fair Oaks, CA 95628

    M-F 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Folsom

  • Brookdale Folsom

    780 Harrington Way

    Folsom, CA 95630

    M-F 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Prairie City Landing Senior Living Community

    645 Willard Dr

    Folsom, CA 95630

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • The Parkway at Folsom

    1455 Willow Bend Rd

    Folsom, CA 95630

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Galt

  • Galt - Marian O. Lawrence Library

    1000 Caroline Ave

    Galt, CA 95632

    T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Galt City Hall

    380 Civic Dr

    Galt, CA 95632

    M-Th 8:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

  • Raley's Supermarket #302

    10430 Twin Cities Rd

    Galt, CA 95632

    M-Su 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Open Election Day 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.​

Isleton

  • Isleton City Hall

    101 2nd St

    Isleton, CA 95641

    M-Th 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., F 7:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m, Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m

  • Isleton Library

    412 Union St

    Isleton, CA 95641

    T-F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Orangevale

  • Orangevale Library

    8820 Greenback Ln, Suite L

    Orangevale, CA 95662

    T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

  • Rancho Cordova City Hall

    2729 Prospect Park Dr

    Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Rancho Cordova Library

    9845 Folsom Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95827

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.​

Rancho Murieta

  • Rancho Murieta Community Service District

    15160 Jackson Rd

    Rancho Murieta, CA 95683

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

Rio Linda/Elverta

  • Rio Linda Library

    6724 6th St

    Rio Linda, CA 95673

    T 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Arden Arcarde

  • Arcade Library

    2443 Marconi Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95821

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/2018. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Arden - Dimick Library

    891 Watt Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95864

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Mel Rapton Honda

    3630 Fulton Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95821

    M-Sa 7:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., Su 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Central City

  • Central Library

    828 I St

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    T 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Colonial Heights Library

    4799 Stockton Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95820

    T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Ella K. McClatchy Library

    2112 22nd St

    Sacramento, CA 95818

    T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • McKinley Library

    601 Alhambra Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95816

    T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Sacramento City Hall

    915 I St

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • Sacramento County Administration Building

    700 H St

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    M-F 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sacramento - Florin

  • Southgate Library

    6132 66th Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    M-Th 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. F/Sa 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Su 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Voter Registration & Elections

    7000 65th St, Suite A

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    24 Hours, Drop Box closes at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day

Sacramento - Natomas

  • Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA)

    4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3

    Sacramento, CA 95834

    M-F 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  • Carefree Senior Living

    5601 Natomas Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95835

    M-F 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Open Election Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

  • North Natomas Library

    4660 Via Ingoglia

    Sacramento, CA 95835

    T/Th 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • South Natomas Library

    2901 Truxel Rd

    Sacramento, CA 95833

    T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - North

  • Del Paso Heights Library

    920 Grand Ave

    Sacramento, CA 95838

    T/W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • North Sacramento - Hagginwood Library

    2109 Del Paso Blvd

    Sacramento, CA 95815

    T/Th 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento - South

  • Belle Cooledge Library

    5600 S Land Park Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95822

    T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Library

    7340 24th St Byp

    Sacramento, CA 95822

    T/W 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Th 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Robbie Waters Pocket - Greenhaven Library

    7335 Gloria Dr

    Sacramento, CA 95831

    T/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., W 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Valley Hi - North Laguna Library

    7400 Imagination Pkwy

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    T 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., W/Th 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Walnut Grove

  • Walnut Grove Library

    14177 Market St

    Walnut Grove, CA 95690

    T/W/Th/F 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Sa 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Closed 10/11/18. Open Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wilton

  • Wilton Garage

    11050 Wilton Rd, Suite B

    Wilton, CA 95693

    M-F 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Open Election Day 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.​

