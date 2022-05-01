Feeling lucky? Here's where some Sacramento residents have bought winning lottery tickets

Be sure to visit one of these "lucky" spots here in Sacramento to purchase a Powerball ticket before the $20 million drawing Saturday, Jan. 8.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a lucky Sacramento local hit the Powerball jackpot of $315 million Wednesday at a local 7-Eleven, one might find themselves feeling the need to buy a lottery ticket too in hopes of winning big.

Here are some of the Greater Sacramento convenience stores that have sold winning lottery tickets in the past:

7-Eleven : 6591 Wyndham Drive in Sacramento A Sacramento resident hit the Powerball jackpot of $315 million here on Jan. 5, 2022.

Lichine’s Liquor and Deli : 7107 S Land Park Drive in Sacramento In 2018, Lichine’s Liquor and Deli was listed on the California State Lottery website as the sixth luckiest place statewide for winnings of $1 million or more.

: 7107 S Land Park Drive in Sacramento Stop and Shop Market: 6007 Dry Creek Road in Rio Linda One lucky winner scored $1 million on a "Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers" ticket.

6007 Dry Creek Road in Rio Linda Rocklin Mini Mart: 4505 Pacific Street in Rocklin A Rocklin woman won $2 million on the popular $20 "Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher" ticket.

4505 Pacific Street in Rocklin Arco : 8024 Elder Creek Road in Sacramento A Sacramento man won a $750,000 prize on the $10 "Mystery Crossword Scratchers" ticket.

: 8024 Elder Creek Road in Sacramento Safeway: 2851 Del Paso Road in the North Natomas area of Sacramento One lucky person won $5 million on the $5,000,000 "Platinum Payout Scratchers" game.

2851 Del Paso Road in the North Natomas area of Sacramento JJ Food & Liquor : 10401 Folsom Blvd in Rancho Cordova A Rancho Cordova man won $2 million on an "Instant Prize Crossword Scratcher."

10401 Folsom Blvd in Rancho Cordova Bel-Air: 2325 Sunset Boulevard in Rocklin A Rocklin local won $1.6 million Powerball matching five numbers.

2325 Sunset Boulevard in Rocklin Shell Gas Station: 3721 Truxel Road in Natomas The winner hit on five numbers, but missed the Powerball, for a total prize of $995,044.

3721 Truxel Road in Natomas

