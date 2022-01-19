Where to find authentic N95 masks to fight off COVID-19

With the U.S. government recently announcing its intent to begin distributing 400 million N95 masks from a national stockpile, many local pharmacies are eligible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many health officials are urging people to use N95 nonsurgical masks over cloth masks. But amid nationwide supply chain shortages due in part to COVID-19 cases straining workforces, some stores are experiencing temporary shortages.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government announced it's set to distribute 400 million free N95 masks to pharmacies across the country. Meanwhile, many other local pharmacies are also carrying N95 masks at retail price. The N95 mask is known for filtering out at least 95% of particulate matter.

Here is where you can find them.

Free N95 masks from U.S. government

Starting this week, the chain pharmacies expected to distribute some of the 400 million free N95 masks include CVS, according to Reuters, which has about 10,000 pharmacies in stores like Target and Walgreens.

It's not clear if all locations will carry the free masks; Sacramento residents are encouraged to call their local CVS and inquire about the free masks.

The masks are being sourced from the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, which had 747 million N95 masks in stock on Dec. 29, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We currently offer N95 masks through our vendors on CVS.com and at select CVS Pharmacy locations," a CVS Health spokesperson told ABC10. "If high demand were to cause a temporary shortage at some store locations, we'll be re-supplying those stores as quickly as possible."

Other retailers carrying N95 masks

Getting a good quality N95 mask

The CDC warned that about 60% of KN95 respirators evaluated in 2020 and 2021 didn't meet the standards they were supposed to meet. The CDC has been updating a list of fake masks and the supposed brands selling them.

Check out the list with accompanying images HERE.