California Gas Prices: Why are gas prices going up again in Sacramento?

The average price for gas in Sacramento jumped 15 cents Thursday, now reaching more than $6 per gallon, according to AAA.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California are on the rise again after a decline following high prices during the summer months.

Sacramento is no different. Average prices rose 15 cents Thursday, now reaching more than $6 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.42, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.16.

So what's behind the rise in gas prices? AAA says it's multiple factors.

According to AAA, most of the country is using less expensive winter blend gasoline, which helps curb high prices. California has yet to make the switch, which happens on November 1.

Another reason for higher prices on the West Coast is because of refinery issues, AAA said.

"Right now, what we're having is unexpected and planned maintenance in California,” John Treanor with AAA said.

As far as when prices will trend back down, AAA said once refineries are back up and running, the supply will hopefully go up and lower the prices at the pump. That being said, Treanor said it’s just too hard to speculate.

Other factors, including the storm in Florida, could also impact prices.

“Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” Andrew Gross with AAA said. “But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

Anyone who wants to save money while on the road can heed the following advice from AAA.

Combine your errands into one trip

Don't idle your car

Go the speed limit

