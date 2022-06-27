Why are so many Bank of America branches closed?

Colleen Haggerty with Bank of America said they temporarily close some branches as a way to help consolidate resources and staffing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple Bank of America branches are currently temporarily closed across the Greater Sacramento region.

According to Colleen Haggerty, the Senior Vice President of Media Relations for Bank of America, they have been temporarily closing various Bank of America branches throughout the pandemic.

"We temporarily close some financial centers as a way to help consolidate resources and staffing, especially where we have other branches in close proximity, for example," Haggerty told ABC10.

Haggerty said during these temporary closures, clients still have access to their accounts through 24/7 online banking, mobile banking and onsite ATM machines.

