SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom survived at least one recall attempt going into 2020, after a petition for his removal failed to gain enough signatures before a crucial deadline.

Dr. James Veltmeyer, who spearheaded one of the recall attempts, released a statement on Monday saying that his recall campaign did not receive enough funding to hire people to gather signatures to collect the approximate two million names that he needed.

Veltmeyer said in a statement on his website that he could not get any big donors to step forward to fund the campaign. Veltmeyer said his recall movement only received $90,000 out of the $5 million he'd needed.

Veltmeyer also blamed a second recall attempts against Newsom created by the Restoring America Now Action Fund and its creator Erin Cruz. Veltmeyer said the second petition complicated his campaign by creating "unnecessary confusion despite our sincere attempts to unify."

It's unclear if Cruz's recall effort is still happening, as she has not indicated if her campaign would not be able to collect the required signatures before the Feb. 13 deadline.

Veltmeyer could not be reached for further comment.

The only recall effort to successfully remove a California governor which forced a special election was against Gray Davis in 2003. California voters elected Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace Davis in the special election.

