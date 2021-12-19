Lori McClintock, wife of Congressman Tom McClintock, dies

McClintock married his wife back in 1987 and raised two children.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lori McClintock, wife of Congressman Tom McClintock, has died, family members said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"Our family’s darkest day and most terrible nightmare has come. Lori is gone," the statement said.

"And with her all the light, warmth, fun, friendship and love she brought everywhere she went and to everyone she met."

McClintock married his wife back in 1987, raising two children. In Congress, McClintock represents Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties along with portions of Fresno, Madera, Nevada, and Placer.

Many people responded to the post offering their condolences. Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin said he saw Lori McClintock "just a week ago."

"She was a delightful and devoted woman who will be missed by so many," Halldin said on Facebook.

"On behalf of our grieving family, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have offered so many kind memories and tributes in condolence. We will always love her “more than all the stars in the sky," the McClintock family said.