A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for a large portion of Northern California, including the Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton areas.

The last time our area was under a Red Flag Warning, there were planned power outages that affected thousands of people.

ABC10's Daniela Pardo sat down with Brandi Merlo, a spokesperson for PG&E to find out what we should expect this time around when it comes to power outages.

Is there one planned for Tuesday?

"Our wildfire safety operation center is open and monitoring weather conditions 24/7. We’re looking at all those conditions, and as of right now the conditions do not deem a public safety power shutoff, but we do have a plan. We want our customers to have a plan should conditions change, which we all know weather events can change quickly."

How come not today, but two weeks ago that was the case? It seems like it’s even windier now.

"We take quite a few things into consideration when looking to do this. Also, we’re looking at this as a last resort. When those conditions are just ripe for potential fire issues in our area."

What are some of the guidelines, you kind of mentioned them a little bit, but what prompts a planned power outage?

"We certainly take into consideration a red flag warning, but that does not constitute a public safety power shutoff necessity. We also look at humidity levels, generally lower than 20 percent. We look at wind, sustained winds of about 25 mph or higher, wind gusts of 45 mph or higher. We also take into consideration local climate temperature conditions with our weather stations that are across our service area, as well as real-time information from our crews that are out in the field."

I know two weeks ago was the first time that something like this was done. What are some of the lessons learned?

"So, we’re continuing to get feedback from our customers and our communities that experienced the first public safety power shutoff event, and we’re taking those into consideration as we work to refine our protocols across the board for our potential public safety power shutoff event. And as always, after any major event, we did complete a full after-action review to see what we could do better in the future."

And just to recap, for now, no planned power shutoff?

"As of today, the weather conditions do not warrant a public safety power shutoff."

