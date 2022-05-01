Have you seen this man? | Sacramento Police need your help finding William Montgomery

Police in Sacramento are reaching out to the public for help in looking for 80-year-old William Montgomery.

Police said in a social media post Thursday that William Montgomery was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Grandstaff Drive and Cherrywood Circle.

Here are some details about Montgomery from police:

5'10”

190 pounds

Short white hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket with a zipper, jeans, and gray tennis shoes

Police said he left his home with his dog "Maggie" who is a Belgian Malinois.

**Seeking community assistance locating at-risk missing person**



Missing Person: 80-year-old William Montgomery, male, white, 5'10”, 190 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/IbGFMB92nd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 7, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 916-808-5471.