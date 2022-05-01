x
Sacramento

Have you seen this man? | Sacramento Police need your help finding William Montgomery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Sacramento are reaching out to the public for help in looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Police said in a social media post Thursday that William Montgomery was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Grandstaff Drive and Cherrywood Circle.

Here are some details about Montgomery from police:

  • 5'10”
  • 190 pounds 
  • Short white hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket with a zipper, jeans, and gray tennis shoes

Police said he left his home with his dog "Maggie" who is a Belgian Malinois.

Anyone with information is asked to call 916-808-5471.

